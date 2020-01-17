HS Rivalry Night Plus NFL Championship Weekend in Today’s Sports Update

At Chisum high school the both the Mustangs and Lady Mustangs will host Prairiland in district action. Girls at 6pm with the boys to follow.

The Paris wildcats begin district play while the Paris Lady Cats try to bounce back from a loss to North Lamar as they host liberty Eylau.

Cooper and Mt. Vernon will play each other in Cooper. Rivercrest travels to Maud. It will be Clarksville at McCleod. Detroit hosts Linden Kildare and Honey Grove goes to Bland.

Boys

Pittsburg at Pleasant Grove

Texas High at Mt Pleasant

Hughes Springs at Waskom

Daingerfield at Jefferson

Sulphur Springs at Greenville

Girls

Pittsburg at Pleasant Grove

Hughes Springs at Waskom

Daingerfield at Jefferson

Sulphur Springs at Greenville

Texas A&M University-Commerce is represented by 113 student-athletes on the Fall 2019 Lone Star Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

The Commissioner’s Honor Roll is announced at the conclusion of the fall and spring semesters with student-athletes qualifying based on grade point average for the current semester. To be eligible for the honor roll, student-athletes must have a minimum 3.30 GPA for the current semester and be on the roster.

Championship Sunday is here and two games will decide who will play in Super Bowl 53. Kansas City will host the Tennessee Titans in the first game. Followed by Green Bay at San Francisco.

The Dallas Stars fell to the Buffalo Sabres 4-1 last night at home. The game was close until the end when Buffalo netted two empty net goals. Jamie Benn scored the lone goal for Dallas.

And the Mavericks are back in action tonight as they host the Portland Trailblazers tonight at the AAC. Still no word on whether or not Kristaps Porzingas will play.

Baylor has hired LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda as its next head coach, the university announced Thursday. Aranda, 43, emerged as the leading candidate for Baylor’s vacancy on Thursday morning. Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente and Louisiana coach Billy Napier, who both spoke with Baylor about the job, announced Thursday that they are remaining with their schools.

Carlos Beltran, the only player named in MLB’s investigation of the Houston Astros‘ sign-stealing scandal, is out as manager of the New York Mets before beginning his first season with the team, it was announced Thursday.Beltran is the third manager to lose his job in the fallout from the investigation. The Astros fired AJ Hinch after the report was issued, and the Boston Red Sox parted with Alex Cora after he admitted to wrongdoing while with the Astros..

Alyssa Nakkenbecame the first female coach on a major league staff in baseball history Thursday when she was named an assistant under new San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler.Kapler said Nakken will travel full-time with the team, will be in uniform before games and will throw batting practice and hit fungoes.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus conditionally terminated his relationship with Antonio Brown until the free-agent wide receiver seeks counseling.

Rosenhaus wrote in the letter that the NFLPA received Thursday that he would like to work with Brown, but not until he first gets help.Additionally, attorney Darren Heitner has removed himself as counsel for Brown in a lawsuit filed in 2018 that alleges Brown caused damages to a rented condominium.