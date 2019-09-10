Sports Update for Sept. 10th

There was a doubleheader to end the first week of the NFL season last night. In game 1, a 58-yard field goal by Wil Lutz as time expired, gave the New Orleans Saints a 30-28 victory over the Houston Texans. In game 2, the Raiders beat Denver 24-16.

The Jacksonville Jaguars placed Nick Foles on injured reserve Monday, but coach Doug Marrone said he does not expect the quarterback to miss the rest of the season despite having surgery to repair a broken clavicle.

The earliest Foles could return, though, would be the Jaguars’ Nov. 17 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew, the Jaguars’ sixth-round pick, will be the starter until then.

The NFL has spoken with Browns star Odell Beckham Jr. about wearing a watch during Sunday’s game. The flashy, fashionable wide receiver sported an expensive watch — worth over $250,000 — during his debut with Cleveland, which was rolled 43-13 by the Tennessee Titans. NFL spokesman Michael Signora said there are no rules prohibiting jewelry. However, the league does have a policy “prohibiting hard objects.” He said the league will address the matter with Beckham and the Browns

Lynn Swann has resigned as USC athletic director, effective immediately, the school announced Monday. Swann was hired by USC in 2016, with the school naming the Pro Football Hall of Famer and Trojans great to replace Pat Haden. His short tenure as USC’s AD was bumpy. The football team has struggled, going 5-7 last year. And the athletic program was hit by a college admissions bribery case; a senior associate athletic director, a water polo coach and a former soccer coach were indicted and later fired by the school.

Here is this week’s high school schedule; On the radio, Hughes Springs heads to Waskom for a special Thursday night game on STAR Country 96.9 at 7pm. On Friday, Mt Pleasant is off, Tatum is at Pittsburg (HC) on KLAKE 97.7 at 7:30pm, Redwater is at Paul Pewitt (HC) at 7:30pm on STAR Country 96.9, and Sulphur Springs is at Terrell on STAR Country 95.9. Also on Friday, Canton is at Mt Vernon (HC), Daingerfield is at New Boston, Paris is at Gilmer (HC), North Lamar will host Crandall and James Bowie will visit Rivercrest