Sports Update For Thursday Feb. 21

Game time change for the Paris/Van Area round matchup Friday night. The game originally was announced for 6:00 pm has now been moved to 7:00 pm. It will still be played in Royce City and it will be broadcast on 101.9 KBUS.

Two games are scheduled for Friday night in High School playoff basketball. First, the Chapel Hill Lady Devils will take on Mineola at 7:00 pm in Prosper. That game can be heard on STAR 96.9. And, in boys Area action, the Mt Vernon Tigers will battle Sabine at Emory Rains. Tip-off is set for 7:30 pm on KLAKE 97.7.

Prairiland senior softball catcher Kayla Spray sighed her scholarship offer yesterday from Williams Baptist University in Walnut Ridge Arkansas. Kayla signed at the school surrounded by coaches, family, and friends.

The North Lamar Pantherettes have announced a softball schedule change. They will be playing a doubleheader at Rains today at 12:00 and 2:00 pm.

The PJC men’s basketball team lost 70-60 to Navarro college last night. Jaylon Pipkins led the Dragons with 17 points.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team is ranked fourth in the initial edition of the 2018-19 NCAA South Central Regional rankings as released by the NCAA. The South Central Region consists of the Lone Star, Heartland, and Rocky Mountain Athletic conferences.

The women’s basketball team is ranked ninth in the women’s rankings.

The No. 5 Commerce softball team split its doubleheader against Texas A&M International on Wednesday afternoon. The Lions lost the first game 7-5 before bouncing back with a 6-2 win in the second game.

The results bring the Lions to 13-2 on the season.

It’s the game where tickets went as high as $10,000, the Duke-UNC game, did it live up to the hype? About 36 seconds into the game, Duke star Zion Williamson’s shoe broke apart and he sprained his knee. North Carolina won, 88-72.

Le’Veon Bell will be a free agent. The Pittsburgh Steelers will not place a franchise or transition tag on the All-Pro running back, general manager Kevin Colbert told local reporters on Wednesday. “Le’Veon is still a great player,” Colbert said. “We can’t afford to use any other type of tags. Le’Veon will be an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year.” For losing Bell, the team will receive a 2020 compensatory pick that could be worth as high as a third-round selection.

The market is reportedly starting to heat up for superstar outfielder Bryce Harper, though he isn’t biting just yet. According to Jon Heyman of the MLB Network, Harper has already turned down “multiple” offers exceeding $300 million. The Phillies, according to multiple reports, remain the frontrunners for Harper.