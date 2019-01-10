Sports Update for Thursday Jan. 10th

The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team is ranked No. 24 in this week’s National Association of Basketball Coaches’ Division II Top 25 poll.

The Lions have an overall record of 12-2 with a 4-0 Lone Star Conference record, and have won seven consecutive contests, dating back to Thanksgiving weekend.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team defeated Tarleton State 89-80. The Lions took the lead in the second quarter and led by as many as 23 in the game.

The win is the sixth in a row for the Lions. They now have a record of 9-4 and a 4-1 record in the Lone Star Conference.

The Oakland Athletics expect reigning Heisman Trophy winner and Athletics draft pick Kyler Murray to declare Sunday for the upcoming NFL draft.

Murray, an outfielder on the diamond, is due to report to spring training in Arizona on Feb. 15 – almost two weeks before the NFL’s scouting combine takes place.

And the Dallas Mavericks snapped a 7 game losing streak to the Phoenix suns last night as they won 104-94. Rookie Luka Doncic scored 30 points to lead Dallas.

It’s his 4th game with at least 30 points. That’s the fifth most by a teenager in NBA history.

The exodus of top Clemson Tigers underclassmen has begun, with first-round prospect Dexter Lawrence headlining a group of three players to declare for the NFL draft on Wednesday. Cornerback Trayvon Mullen and linebacker Tre Lamar will join Lawrence in leaving school early.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts took an important step toward leaving the program as he entered his name and information into the NCAA transfer portal. Hurts, a junior, has one year of eligibility remaining. Since he graduated in December, he could transfer and be able to play immediately. Entering the transfer portal is a necessary step to make him available for contact by other college football programs. While sources indicate Hurts is expected to leave Alabama, entering the portal doesn’t lock him into doing so.

The Cleveland Browns will hire Freddie Kitchens on Wednesday to be the 18th head coach in team history. Kitchens served as the Browns’ interim offensive coordinator for the final eight games of the 2018 season. That work and his relationship with and development of quarterback Baker Mayfield were keys to his promotion.

The Denver Broncos have reached an agreement with Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio to become the team’s next head coach. Fangio will receive a four-year contract that includes a team option for a fifth year.

The New York Jets are expected to hire Adam Gase as their new head coach, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington. The Jets reached out to Gase soon after he was fired by the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 31. He was only 23-25 in three seasons, but he dominated the Jets, winning five of six meetings.

Friday night High School Basketball

Mt Pleasant at Texas High (boys and girls)

Jefferson at Daingerfield (boys and girls)

Waskom at Hughes Springs (boys and girls)

Cooper at Mt Vernon (boys and girls)

NFL Football coming up this weekend

Saturday

Indianapolis at KC—3:35pm NBC

Dallas at LA Rams—7:15pm FOX

Sunday

LA Chargers at New England—12:05pm CBS

Philadelphia at New Orleans—3:40pm FOX