Sports Update For Thursday Jan. 17

The Paris Junior College men’s basketball team suffered a 66-64 loss to Panola college on Wednesday night. Jaylon Pipkins had a chance to win it at the end but his three-point attempt was no good.

Texas A&M University-Commerce basketball player Tyree Robinson has been named the Lone Star Conference men’s basketball Offensive Player of the Week. Commerce men’s basketball team is ranked No. 20 in this week’s National Association of Basketball Coaches’ Division II Top 25 poll, moving up four spots from the previous ranking. The Lions have an overall record of 13-2 with a 5-0 Lone Star Conference record and have won eight consecutive contests, dating back to Thanksgiving weekend.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts announces Wednesday that he will be transferring to Oklahoma. In three seasons at Alabama, Hurts was 26-2 with two trips to the College Football Playoff title game as a starting quarterback.

The Dallas Mavericks lost a heartbreaker last night to the San Antonio Spurs 105-101. Dallas had a 19- point lead in the game before losing. This is the fifth time this year Dallas has blown a lead of at least 15 points or greater. Luka Doncic led all scorers with 25 points. He also had 8 rebounds and 8 assists. Dallas will be in Indiana on Saturday. The Dallas Stars will be at home tonight against the LA Kings.

As it pursues Alabama graduate transfer quarterback Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma is blocking its own quarterback, Austin Kendall, from becoming immediately eligible at West Virginia as a graduate transfer. Under new transfer rules, Kendall is able to talk to West Virginia coaches and is free to transfer there. Oklahoma, however, still reserves the right under NCAA rules to keep Kendall from becoming immediately eligible at West Virginia, another Big 12 school, for the 2019 season, even though Kendall has earned his undergraduate degree at Oklahoma. Kendall could still transfer to West Virginia, but he would have to sit out the upcoming season, leaving him with only one year of eligibility left.

Heading into the 2019 season, there were three seats that needed filling on the College Football Playoff committee. One of those has gone to former Texas A&M Head Coach R.C. Slocum. Slocum served as head coach in Aggieland from 1989-2002, compiling a record of 123-47-2. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as a coach in 2012.

The Buffalo Bills on Wednesday re-signed veteran linebacker Lorenzo Alexander to a one-year contract. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Alexander, 35, was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March but had expressed his desire to play one more NFL season in Buffalo.

High School basketball schedule for Friday

Mt Pleasant at Royse City (boys and girls)

Winnsboro at Chapel Hill (boys and girls)

Tatum at Daingerfield (boys and girls)

Mt Vernon at Chisum (boys and girls)

Hughes Springs at Ore City (boys and girls)

NFL Conference Championships

LA Rams at New Orleans Saints—2:05pm FOX

New England at Kansas City—5:40pm CBS

Michigan State University interim president John Engler submitted a letter of resignation Wednesday after making comments suggesting some survivors of Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse were “enjoying” the “spotlight.”

Dianne Byrum, chairwoman of Michigan State’s Board of Trustees, said Engler sent an 11-page letter to the board that stated he’d step down effective Jan. 23.

Isaiah Marshall, a seventh-grade quarterback at MacArthur Academy in Southfield, Michigan, has been offered a scholarship to play at Michigan, according to his father, Brian. Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh extended the offer after watching tape of the 13-year-old signal-caller while visiting the school searching for high school prospects at Southfield High.