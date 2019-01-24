Sports Update For Thursday Jan. 24

The PJC men’s basketball team fell to Tyler junior college last night 74-47. Jaylon Pipkins led the Dragons with 22 points.

The North Lamar Pantherettes defeated Quinlan Ford 5-1 in soccer last night. All five goals were scored by five different players.

Friday night basketball

Mt Pleasant at Greenville (boys and girls)

Cooper at Chapel Hill (boys and girls) Homecoming

Waskom at Daingerfield (boys and girls)

Mt Vernon at Prairiland (boys and girls)

Hughes Springs at New Diana (boys and girls)

The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team announced the hiring of Gay McNutt as the team’s coach for pitching and catching. Lions head softball coach Richie Bruister announced the hire this week.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team is ranked No. 25 in this week’s National Association of Basketball Coaches’ Division II Top 25 poll falling five spots from last week’s poll.

The Lions have a record of 14-3 with a 6-1 record in the Lone Star Conference, winning nine of its last 10 contests.

The Paris High Wildcats baseball team would like your support as they have their annual chili supper this Saturday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at the Paris High School Cafeteria. The price is $6.00, which includes chili with all the fixings, dessert and drink. Contact Coach Sikes at Paris High School or the Paris High School office for tickets.

Registration for Paris Optimist Baseball will be held Saturdays, February 2 and 9 from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm at the Lamar Avenue Church of Christ. Leagues are available for players who will be at least three years old through no older than 14 years old on April 30, 2019.

The speculation is over: Larry Fitzgerald will be back with the Arizona Cardinals in 2019. The Cardinals announced Wednesday that the star wide receiver will return for a 16th season in the NFL after signing a one-year contract. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Fitzgerald, who wears No. 11, has made $11 million in each of the past three seasons.

Former St. Louis Rams and New York Giants head coach Steve Spagnuolo has emerged as the favorite to replace Bob Sutton as the Chiefs’ defensive coordinator. Spagnuolo, 59, and Andy Reid worked together in Philadelphia, share the same agent and have mutual respect for each other’s work.

Ichiro Suzuki agreed to a minor league contract with the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday, paving the way for the team to activate him for a season-opening series in Japan as a likely send-off to his Hall of Fame career.

Suzuki, 45, unofficially retired last May and took a front-office job with the Mariners, whom he joined as a 27-year-old after a storied career in Japan.

And, in case you care, the Pro Bowl will be held in Orlando Sunday afternoon at 2:00 pm on ESPN.