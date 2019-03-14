Sports Update For Thursday March 14

Photo by Tony Corso tonycorsoimages.com

Last night on the diamond the Prairiland Patriots fell to Winnsboro 7–3. That game was played at Chisum High School. Tonight, at the same location, the North Lamar Panthers will open up district against Liberty Eylau.

Also tonight the Paris Wildcats will play their game against Pittsburg, originally scheduled for Tuesday this week. That game will be played at Paris High, on the Hill.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team is ranked 15th in the nation in the latest National Fastpitch Coaches Association national poll. The Lions were ranked 18th in last week’s poll and have been nationally ranked in 18 consecutive NFCA polls. The Lions are currently 20–6 on the season, with a 9–3 record in the Lone Star Conference.

The Commerce softball team has announced a schedule alteration. All three games this weekend against No. 9 West Texas A&M will change times. The Lions will now face the Lady Buffs on Friday at 3:00 p.m. in a single game. The teams will then meet in a doubleheader starting at Noon on Saturday. All games will be played at Schaeffer Park in Canyon.

The Dallas Stars are on the road tonight to play the Minnesota Wild. Ben Bishop has three straight shutouts and the Stars are currently three points ahead of the Wild in the standings. And the Mavs are on the road in Denver tonight.

The Baltimore Ravens announced that they’ve agreed to terms with former Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas and former New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram. Thomas will sign a four-year, $55 million contract with the Ravens. The deal includes $32-million fully guaranteed at signing, with $22-million coming in the first nine months. Ingram also intends to sign a three-year, $15-million deal with the Ravens.

Free-agent running back Adrian Peterson has informed ESPN’s Josina Anderson that he is “going back to the Redskins.” He said he will receive a two-year contract that is worth $8 million in incentives. Peterson, who will turn 34 on March 21, ran for 1,042 yards with the Redskins last season — his first time surpassing the 1,000-yard mark since 2015.

Former Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Williams intends to sign with the Oakland Raiders. He will become the Raiders’ No. 2 receiver behind Antonio Brown, who was acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday.

The Kansas City Chiefs have released safety Eric Berry at the start of the new league year. The move comes with the team set to add Tyrann Mathieu, who agreed to a three-year, $42-million contract this week.

Willis May, the head football coach at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, is resigning more than a year after a shooting at the school left 17 people dead. The tragedy has never left May, who lost assistant coach Aaron Feis and Chris Hixon, the athletic director, and wrestling coach, in the shooting.