Local Sports Update for Tuesday May 7th

The Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs face White Oak in a best of 3 series in the Regional Quarterfinals at Letourneau University. Game 1 is Friday at 6pm. Game 2 is Saturday at 2pm with game 3 to follow, if necessary. All games can be heard on STAR 96.9 and online at easttexasradio.com

The Rivercrest Lady Rebels will take on Harleton in their quarter-final round. They will play a one game series Friday night at 6pm at Longview.

In playoff baseball, it’s the Area round, and, the Mt Vernon Tigers will take on White Oak in a best of 3 series starting Friday morning at 11am. Game 2 will follow at 2pm. Game 3 would be Saturday night at 8pm. All games will be at Grand Saline. They will be broadcast on KLAKE 97.7 and online at easttexasradio.com

Meanwhile, the Rebels of Rivercrest will face Harleton, in a 3 game series starting Friday at Chisum at 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm. Game 3 would be Saturday at 2pm, if necessary, also at Chisum.

The No. 7 Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team is the second seed in the South Central Region in the final edition of the NCAA regional rankings. As the second seed, the Lions will host half of the regional field in a double-elimination tournament, the first time in program history the Lions have hosted an NCAA regional. he Lions will host third-seed Tarleton, sixth-seed Cameron, and seventh-seed Dixie State. Texas A&M-Kingsville earned the first seed in the region and will host the other half of the South Central Region bracket, with games played May 9-11.

The Frisco RoughRiders were defeated 5-0 by the Springfield Cardinals Monday night at Dr Pepper Ballpark. Rehabber Ronald Guzmán went 1-for-4 and has hit safely in all three games on his current rehab assignment with the Riders. Charles Leblanc went 1-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to 12 games, tying the club’s longest spurt this season.

The Dallas Stars will play in St. Louis against the Blues tonight for game 7 of their semifinals series. The winner will play either Colorado or San Jose. Their series has also gone to 7 games.

The Houston Rockets evened up their series with Golden State last night with a 112-108 victory. Houston had a 17 point lead before the Warriors came charging back.

And the Texas Rangers will be in Pittsburgh tonight for a series on 1490am and 96.3fm KPLT. Adrian Sampson gets the start for Texas. He is 0-1 with a 3.58 era. Pregame at 5:30. First pitch at 6:05.

Steve Smith can finally set aside the bitterness from being released by the Carolina Panthers in March 2014. The organization announced Monday that their all-time leading wide receiver would be a part of the 2019 Hall of Honor. Smith joins quarterback Jake Delhomme, tight end Wesley Walls and offensive tackle Jordan Gross as the first players named to the shrine since Sam Mills retired and was honored following the 1997 season.

The XFL on Monday announced multiyear agreements with ESPN and Fox Sports to televise games starting with its inaugural 2020 season. XFL games will air weekly on broadcast TV (ABC and Fox) complemented by games on cable (ESPN, ESPN2, FS1 and FS2). The XFL’s TV schedule will feature back-to-back games each Saturday at 1 p.m. CT and two games on Sunday afternoons. The XFL will kick off on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

President Trump honored Tiger Woods for his momentous golf career by awarding him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, at the White House on Monday. Mr. Trump detailed Woods’ painful journey, including his fall from the top golfer in the world to among the lowest. Woods said his last Masters victory was the highlight of his career, and made a point to thank his mom and tell her he loves her