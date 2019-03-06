Sports Update For Wed. March 6

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and starting left tackle Donovan Smith agreed to a three-year, $41.25 million deal, including $27 million fully guaranteed at signing on Tuesday. The contract agreement came just hours before Tuesday’s 4:00 p.m. deadline for teams to designate franchise players. Smith was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next week.

The Baltimore Ravens have cut free safety, Eric Weddle. Weddle, who turned 34 in January, has reached the Pro Bowl six times, including all three seasons in Baltimore. Considered the quarterback of the NFL’s top-ranked defense, he finished third on the team in tackles with 68, but he didn’t record an interception for the first time since 2015.

Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II has been jailed without bail after he allegedly performed lewd actions in front of a 77-year-old woman at a California gym. Deputy District Attorney Dan Owens told The San Diego Union-Tribune that Winslow is accused of a pair of lewd actions toward a woman at a Carlsbad gym in February. Winslow allegedly touched himself in front of the woman and touched the woman on her arm and foot in a hot tub in separate incidents nine days apart. Winslow, 35, is facing misdemeanor charges of lewd conduct (two counts), the battery of an elder (one count) and willful cruelty to an elder (one count).

The Tampa Bay XFL franchise named Marc Trestman as its coach and general manager on Tuesday. He becomes the fourth coach hired by the XFL, which will begin play in 2020, joining Bob Stoops (Dallas), Jim Zorn (Seattle) and Pep Hamilton (Washington, D.C.).

The Texas Rangers acquired outfielder Zack Granite from Minnesota for right-hander Xavier Moore and $50,000, and the Twins dealt Moore to the Baltimore Orioles for $750,000 in 2019-20 international signing bonus pool allocation. The Ranger lost to Oakland yesterday 4-1.

Professional wrestler King Kong Bundy has died at age 61. WWE said in a release that it was saddened to learn of Bundy’s death, expressing condolences to his family, friends, and fans. Promoter and longtime friend David Herro says Bundy died Monday. The cause of death and other details were not disclosed.