Sports Update For Wednesday Jan. 16

In district basketball last night, the North Lamar Panthers defeated Liberty Eylau 64-63. North Lamar trailed by 8 points in the fourth quarter but was able to rally thanks to a hot quarter from Alec Asay and Jay Walters. The North Lamar girls lost to Liberty Eylau 63-33.

The Paris Wildcats moved to 2-0 in the district after a 91-53 defeat over Pittsburg while the Lady Cats got their first district win 76 to 37 over Pittsburg. And the Prairiland Patriots are now 5-1 in the district thanks to a 65-37 victory over Chapel Hill. The Lady Pats fell to Chapel Hill 43-21.

Boys

Sulphur Springs 63 Mt Pleasant 43

Prairiland 65 Chapel Hill 37

Girls

Sulphur Springs 58 Mt Pleasant 31

Daingerfield 73 New Diana 39

Mt Vernon 80 Commerce 19

Panther fans can show their support of the North Lamar Panther Baseball team by attending a steak dinner at 6:00 pm on Saturday, January 19. With the cold weather in the forecast for this weekend, the dinner is being moved indoors to the Heritage Hall. This fundraiser is a chance to back the Panthers and mix and mingle with other supporters and coaches. Tickets may be purchased for $100 each by contacting Jason Stephens at 903-517-3605.

And the Dallas Stars fell 2-0 against Tampa Bay last night. The Stars managed 35 shots on goal but couldn’t find the back of the net. they will host Los Angeles tomorrow night.

Former Notre Dame starting quarterback Brandon Wimbush is joining Central Florida as a graduate transfer for the 2019 season, he announced on social media on Tuesday. Wimbush started 12 games at quarterback for the Fighting Irish in 2017 and the first three games this past season. He was replaced by Ian Book, who helped guide the Irish to a 12-0 record in the regular season and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

The Eagles are sticking with Carson Wentz as their quarterback despite the late-season success of Nick Foles over the past two years. Foles, the reigning Super Bowl MVP, stepped in for an injured Wentz again this December and guided the Eagles to a playoff berth with three straight wins to finish the regular season. Barring a franchise tag designation, Foles can become a free agent this offseason.

The New York Jets are finalizing a contract with former Cleveland Browns interim coach Gregg Williams to be their defensive coordinator. Williams becomes the first big hire for new head coach Adam Gase, who was formally introduced on Monday. The Jets targeted Williams at the start of their head-coaching search but Gase agreed with the hiring.

Former Ohio State quarterback Tate Martell announced he’s transferring to the University of Miami. Martell redshirted his freshman season before backing up Dwayne Haskins in 2018 when he completed 23 passes for 269 yards and one touchdown while rushing for 128 yards and a pair of TDs. Martell will have three more years of eligibility and, unless granted a waiver, will have to sit out the 2019 season.