Sports Update For Wednesday Jan. 23

It was a rough night for local teams last night on the hardwood. The Chisum Lady Mustangs are the only local team to win as they beat Cooper 56-28. Sarah Hunt has 29 points, Zoe Tucker 17 and Chloe Prestridge 10 for the Lady Mustangs.

The Chisum boys lost to Cooper 57-51 in OT. The Mustangs had a chance to win it in regulation but missed a pair of free throws with point 02 on the clock.

The North Lamar Panthers lost their first district game last night at Pleasant Grove. North Lamar held a 10 point lead but eventually lost it. The Pantherettes also lost Pleasant Grove to begin their second half of District play.

Prairiland boys and girls both lost at Winnsboro. This week’s Quality Care ER game of the week on Mix 107.7 will be Saturday afternoon at approximately 4:30 between Paris High and North Lamar.

Boys

Mt Pleasant 59 Lindale 53

Girls

Chapel Hill 50 Mt Vernon 46

Daingerfield 70 Hughes Springs 29

For the first time in MLB history, we have a player who received a unanimous vote for the hall of fame. Mariano Rivera was on all 450 ballots this year. He joins Roy Halliday, Edgar Martinez, and Mike Mussina in this year’s class.

And the Dallas Mavericks ended their four-game losing streak with a 106-98 victory over the LA Clippers last night. Dennis Smith Jr returned to the lineup and had 17 points. Dallas is off until Friday when they host Detroit.

The Baseball Writers Association announced the 2019 Hall of Fame class. They are Edgar Martinez, Mariano Rivera, Roy Halladay, and Mike Mussina. Rivera is the first player ever elected with a unanimous vote by the BBWA.

The Kansas City Chiefs fired defensive coordinator Bob Sutton on Tuesday, two days after his defense was unable to come up with pivotal stops against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game. One name to watch for the now-vacant position is former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach and current ESPN analyst, Rex Ryan. Sutton has worked as Kansas City’s defensive coordinator since 2013 when the Chiefs brought in Andy Reid as their head coach.

After that missed call by officials helped to keep the Saints out of the Super Bowl, angry fans have been reacting in various ways, from lawsuits and petitions to billboards in Atlanta and boycotts throughout the New Orleans area. Saints fan Matt Bowers has rented billboards in and around the Atlanta area, where Super Bowl LIII is being held, to voice his displeasure with the league.

Cornerback Shilo Sanders, No. 287 in the ESPN 300, will play college football in the SEC. The son of Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders committed to South Carolina on Tuesday night over offers from Tennessee, Nebraska, Colorado State, and others after making a second visit to Columbia over the weekend.