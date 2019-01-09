Sports Update for Wednesday Jan. 9th

In district basketball last night the North Lamar Pantherettes defeated Paris High 38-37. The Lady Cats had a chance at the end but a game winning jump shot from the corner fell short. North Lamar is now 1-1 in district while Paris is 0-1.

In other district action, the Chisum Lady Mustangs lost to number two ranked Chapel Hill 44-31. The Mustang boys defeated Chapel Hill 44-39. The Prairiland Lady Patriots took care of Commerce on the road 53-33. While the Prairiland boys lost to Commerce 83-53.

In non-district action the North Lamar Panthers lost to Princeton while Paris high defeated Melissa 66-39.

Elsewhere:

Boys

Jefferson 78 Hughes Springs 49

Girls

Chapel Hill 44 Chisum 31

Jefferson 36 Hughes Springs 30

In soccer last night the Paris High varsity boys beat Marshal 4-0. The North Lamar varsity girls lost to Spring Hill 5-1 while the Panthers lost to Denison.

On the ice last night the Dallas Stars took care of St. Louis 3-1 on the road. Tyler Seguin scored two goals for Dallas. Seguin now has six goals and seven points in his last 4 games. John Klingberg scores the other goal for Dallas. The Stars will be in Philadelphia Thursday night.

The Mavs will host Phoenix tonight at the AAC.

The Atlanta Falcons have hired former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter to once again be their offensive coordinator. Koetter, who turns 60 next month, previously was the Falcons’ offensive coordinator from 2012 to 2014. He helped the Falcons to the NFC Championship Game in 2012 as the offense averaged 26.2 points per game and 369.1 yards per game.

TAMPA, Fla. — Bruce Arians is ending his retirement to become the next head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team announced Tuesday night. The deal is for four years with a one-year option.

The Arizona Cardinals have hired former Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury to be their next head coach, the team announced Tuesday. Kingsbury will receive a four-year deal with a team option for a fifth year. A news conference to introduce him is set for today.

New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who interviewed for the Green Bay Packers’ head-coaching vacancy last week, confirmed he is returning to the Patriots in 2019.

Spending on Major League Baseball payrolls dropped last season for the first time since 2010, an $18 million decrease attributable to drug and domestic violence suspensions and a player retiring at midseason. Still, even a year with flat payrolls is unusual for MLB. The only previous drops since 2002 were by $3 million in 2010 and by $32 million in 2004.

NFL Football coming up this weekend

Saturday

Indianapolis at KC—3:35pm NBC

Dallas at LA Rams—7:15pm FOX

Sunday

LA Chargers at New England—12:05pm CBS

Philadelphia at New Orleans—3:40pm FOX