Sports Update for Wednesday Sept. 4th

The Dallas Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott are “very close” to an agreement on a deal that would end the star running back’s holdout .Meanwhile, the Cowboys have agreed on a five-year extension with right tackle La’el Collins. The deal ties Collins to the Cowboys for the next six years. This is the third contract Collins has signed with the Cowboys. This deal will make him one of the NFL’s five highest-paid right tackles. The Cowboys start their year Sunday afternoon as they host the New York Giants at 3:35 on FOX.

The Los Angeles Rams and quarterback Jared Goff agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension that will keep Goff with the team through the 2024 season. The extension is worth $134 million and includes an NFL-record $110 million guaranteed.

The NFL regular season gets underway Thursday night as the Green Bay Packers travel to Chicago to face the Bears at 7:20 on NBC.

The top seven teams in the AP preseason rankings held their spots Tuesday. Clemson and Alabama were followed by No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Oklahoma, No. 5 Ohio State, No. 6 LSU and No. 7 Michigan Wolverines. Notre Dame moved up a spot to No. 8, and Texas was ninth and Auburn was No. 10. Florida slipped three spots to No. 11. Coming up this week, the 2 biggest games will be #12 Texas A&M at #1 Clemson and #6 LSU at #10 Texas. Both games are on Saturday.

Week 2 of the High School football season continues this week. Games on the radio include: Mt Pleasant traveling to North Lamar on KLAKE 97.7 at 7:30pm, Paul Pewitt is on the road at Hooks on STAR 96.9 at 7:30pm, and Sulphur Springs is at Lovejoy at 7:30pm on STAR 95.9. Also Friday, Pittsburg goes to Pine Tree, Mt Vernon travels to Farmersville, Hughes Springs will host Arp, Gilmer is at Van, Paris will host Terrell and Rivercrest is on the road at Cooper. On Saturday night, it’s a special Game of the Week on STAR 96.9, as Daingerfield is at Tatum for a 7pm kickoff.

James Paxton pitched one-hit ball for seven shutout innings, striking out 12 and winning his seventh straight start as the New York Yankees bounced back in a big way, routing the Texas Rangers 10-1 Tuesday night. The 2 teams paly again this afternoon at 5:35pm