Sports Update Includes Paris and NL Senior Spotlight

First from North Lamar, Matt Vukcevich

His parents are Stevan and Gayla. He was member of the track team, ran cross country, played soccer and basketball. His favorite high school memory was what would become his last track meet in high school. The last meet his dad was going to be able to attend and Matt said he ran really, really well, winning two races and coming in second in another one. After high school, he plans to attend Indiana University to major in finance. Matt Vukcevich

From Paris, Coleman Lewis Coleman played baseball all four years of high school and started on varsity as a pitcher his sophomore, junior and senior years. After high school, he plans on attending Texas A&M and majoring in Agricultural Economics.

This Saturday night, we have another classic Texas Rangers game for you on 1490am and 96.3 fm KPLT. This week’s game will feature game 2 of the 2015 ALDS at the Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch is at 6pm.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has conditionally reinstated Dallas Cowboys pass-rusher Aldon Smith.

Smith, who hasn’t played in the NFL since 2015, is now cleared to take part in the Cowboys’ virtual offseason program.

The NCAA Division I Council voted to approve voluntary athletic activities in football, men’s basketball, and women’s basketball.

Voluntary workouts will reportedly begin June 1 and run through June 30