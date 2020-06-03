Sports Update Includes Prairiland And North Lamar Senior Spotlights

Today’s senior spotlight features a Prairiland baseball player and a North Lamar track and golf member.

First from Prairiland: Logan Forry Logan is the son of Lincoln and Jennifer Forry. Logan was a middle of the order force for Prairiland this year. He was a very consistent offensive player, always a tough out in the lineup. Logan plans to attend Oklahoma State University to pursue a degree in Agriculture Business. Coach Peacock’s favorite memory of Logan was the Bells game in his junior year. Logan had three hits, including a double-to-pace offense in one of our highest-scoring games of the year.

Next from North Lamar: Jackson Nottingham Jackson’s parents are Gatz Nottingham and Shonna Keys. He played basketball, baseball, ran track and played golf. His favorite high school sports memory is making the regional golf tournament his Junior year. After high school, he plans to attend Texas Tech. What Jackson says he’ll miss most about high school athletics is competing against the Paris golf team.

We have another classic Rangers game this Saturday at 1490 AM and 96.3 FM KPLT. This weekend’s Game will be from June 11, 1990, at Oakland, where Nolan Ryan throws his 6th no-hitter. The first pitch is at 6:00 pm.

They say it happens in three’s, and on Tuesday, the third basketball Hall of Famer of the past two weeks has passed away. After both Jerry Sloan and Eddie Sutton both passed away a week and a half ago, the basketball world lost Wes Unseld on Tuesday.