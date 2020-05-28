Sports Update: Senior Spotlight Features Prairland Softball Team

Today’s senior spotlight features the Prairland softball team in the words of their coach: Brian Morris

Briley Kindle – First Base- Fun Loving kid who gave everything she had during a game. She hated dive back practice

Elizabeth Preston – Short Stop – Happiest, smiliest kid I have ever coached. She will be playing softball for Austin College next year.

Emily Mouser- 3rd Base- Hard nosed, Hard Headed Coaches Kid (lol), Going to Texas Tech in the Fall. Memory, her pushing a player during a playoff game because the kid shoulder bumped her after a play. Second person always gets caught.

Lily Gilbert- Center Field- Has a Cannon of an Arm better think twice if you are taking an extra base on her. Memory- First time I saw how good her arm truly was. During Lily’s Freshman she threw out Mt. Vernon’s Lead off trying to tag up and go home.

Audrey Gray- Center Field, Pitcher, True Utility Type Player. We butted heads a lot. Other players and assist Coaches said we were too much alike. However, I knew if the team needed something I could always count on her to be willing to give her best.

The enshrinement ceremony for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2020 class will take place next year, chairman Jerry Colangelo said. The ceremony, originally scheduled for Aug. 29, includes Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and Rudy Tomjanovich.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer took to Twitter on Wednesday night and accused Scott Boras of meddling in the union’s negotiations with MLB regarding the 2020 season.