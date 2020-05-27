Sports Update: Senior Spotlights Plus NHL’s Possible Return

Today’s senior spotlight features a Rivercrest softball player and a North Lamar Soccer player.

First from Rivercrest: Madi Lichtenwalter Madi says her favorite senior memory would have to be hitting her second ever 3-run-homerun in their first district game this year. Her future plays are attending Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia, Arkansas and attending the BSN-RN program after obtaining her basics. Madi Lichtenwalter

Next from North Lamar: Colleen Dawson. Collen’s parents are Dennis and Laura Dawson. She is a member of the Cross Country team, the Swim team as well as the soccer team. Her favorite high school sports memory is beating Paris on senior night in soccer. After high school, Colleen will be attending Texas Tech to pursue a degree in Landscape Architecture. Colleen Dawson

Another classic Rangers game this week on 1490am and 96.3fm KPLT. This week will feature August 22, 2007’s game with the Baltimore Orioles. The Rangers erupted for 30 runs in a 30-3 victory to set the modern MLB record for runs scored in a game. First pitch is at 6pm.

The NHL is back!!! The NHL has officially approved a 24-team playoff format for its return to play, with each conference playing its games in a single hub city, commissioner Gary Bettman announced Tuesday.

Though there is no official date for a return, Bettman said the league will proceed with the playoffs when teams take the ice again, meaning the 2019-20 regular season is officially over.

The Dallas Stars will have a first round bye along with the St. Louis Blues, Colorado Avalanche and Las Vegas Golden Knights.