Spring Break Extended Two Days For PJC students

Paris Junior College has announced that Spring Break has been extended through March 17 for students, who should expect to return Wednesday, March 18, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19). Employees are expected to return to work as normal at the conclusion of Spring Break on Monday, March 16.

“We are working on contingency plans to minimize disruption to our students’ studies while doing everything we can to mitigate the spread and impact of COVID-19,” said PJC President, Dr. Pam Anglin.

“We are monitoring updated information provided by the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control,” Anglin said, “and in frequent communication with city, state and county officials as well as other area institutions of education to assess the best course forward for ensuring the safety of our students and employees.”

For information on COVID-19, and the latest bulletins from PJC, please check www.parisjc.edu/covid-19 <http://www.parisjc.edu/covid-19>.