Spring Registration Underway At PJC-Sulphur Springs

The Paris Junior College-Sulphur Springs Center campus has reopened following the winter/Christmas break and personnel is available to assist students with registration for the spring semester.

On-campus registration will take place from January 3 through January 14, according to President Dr. Pamela Anglin. Advisors and counselors will be in their offices from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm to assist students with enrollment opportunities as well as providing help with financial aid, payment plans, scholarships, and other questions.

Students are encouraged to register early to lock in the classes they need for the semester.

An on-campus opportunity for late registration will be conducted at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm on January 16. Additional advisors and counselors will be on hand to assist students all day.

Spring semester classes will begin on Tuesday, January 22 following Martin Luther King Holiday.

For more information, you can go online at www.parisjc.edu, call 903-885-1232 or go by the campus at 1137 Loop 301 East in Sulphur Springs.