SS Wildcat Season Ticket Update

Emails re: the purchase of 2021 Wildcat Football Season Tickets were sent earlier this week to all 2019 season ticket holders with an email addresses on file. Those with no email address on file were sent a letter

via U.S. mail. If you have not seen the email, please check your spam or junk mail folders. The email was sent from “wcatseasontix@ssisd.net”. If you cannot locate the email, please contact Marci Owens at 903-885-0961. Note – SSISD offices will be closed Friday, July 2-Monday, July 5, but you can leave a voicemail, if you wish. If you do not have an email address on file and have not received a letter via U.S. mail

by Friday, July 2, please contact the number above.

IMPORTANT:

 If ticket holders wish to decline their seats, they should notify such via email at

wcatseasontix@ssisd.net or by phone at 903-885-0961.

 If ticket holders wish to attempt to make changes/additions to their seats, they

should notify such via the email address or phone # above. They will receive an

email (or letter) prior to August 4 for an in-person opportunity to make these

changes.

 If ticket holders wish to purchase the same seats they held in 2019 with no

changes, they should click the link in the instruction letter sent via email or listed

in the letter via U.S. mail. If there are any questions re: purchasing, please

contact Mike Meador at 903-885-2158, X 2274 or Marci Owens at 903-885-0961.

The deadline to decline tickets, request to make changes, or to purchase tickets is

Friday, July 16.

If there are any season tickets remaining, the public will be made aware after August 4.