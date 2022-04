https://www.facebook.com/sshstheatre

The Sulphur Springs high school theater students will advance to the Regional Round of the UIL One-Act Play competition. It will be at 1:30 pm, April 21, at Prosper Rock Hill High School. AllieGrace Woodard, Austin Crump, and Lucy Braddy once again earned All-Star Cast honors, and Brandon Williams earned Outstanding Crew honors. The Sulphur Springs Troup is performing “Peter and the Starcatcher.”