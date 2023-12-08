Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header Duplicate
SSHS Theater Presents ” Charlotte’s Web”

 

 

SSHS Wildcat Theatre is proud to announce their final show of 2023—CHARLOTTE’S WEB.  The  varsity performance class will present this classic show ONE NIGHT ONLY—Friday, December 15th. Tickets are $5 for adults—children 12 and under are free.

