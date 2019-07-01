Morrell banner
SSISD Board Approves Pay Raises

10 hours ago

The Sulphur Springs ISD School Board, upon recommendation from Superintendent Mike Lamb, unanimously approved an increased compensation plan for all teachers, nurses, counselors, and librarians. These employees will receive on average a 12% increase over last year’s pay.

SSISD’s main goal is to educate kids to their fullest potential and this raise directly impacts the success of our students. Our employees are very important to our district, they are the heart and soul of what we are about. The passage of House Bill 3 by the Texas Legislature, combined with our local efforts to compensate staff, have made this significant raise possible. We’re thankful to our local legislators for supporting school finance reform.

This raise will increase the starting pay for an SSISD teacher by $5,000. The starting teacher pay will be going from $40,000 to $45,000. The adopted new scale is below.

The board is also currently looking at other staff raises for the upcoming school year. Recommendation for other staff raises will be considered with the approval of the budget in August.

2019-20 Pay Scale

Year 0 $45,000 Year 16 $51,600
Year 1 $45,100 Year 17 $52,400
Year 2 $45,200 Year 18 $53,200
Year 3 $45,300 Year 19 $53,900
Year 4 $45,400 Year 20 $54,600
Year 5 $45,500 Year 21 $55,300
Year 6 $45,700 Year 22 $56,000
Year 7 $45,900 Year 23 $56,700
Year 8 $46,100 Year 24 $57,400
Year 9 $46,600 Year 25 $57,900
Year 10 $47,100 Year 26 $58,400
Year 11 $47,600 Year 27 $58,900
Year 12 $48,400 Year 28 $59,250
Year 13 $49,200 Year 29 $59,600
Year 14 $50,000 Year 30+ $60,000
Year 15 $50,800

