SSISD Board Approves Pay Raises

The Sulphur Springs ISD School Board, upon recommendation from Superintendent Mike Lamb, unanimously approved an increased compensation plan for all teachers, nurses, counselors, and librarians. These employees will receive on average a 12% increase over last year’s pay.

SSISD’s main goal is to educate kids to their fullest potential and this raise directly impacts the success of our students. Our employees are very important to our district, they are the heart and soul of what we are about. The passage of House Bill 3 by the Texas Legislature, combined with our local efforts to compensate staff, have made this significant raise possible. We’re thankful to our local legislators for supporting school finance reform.

This raise will increase the starting pay for an SSISD teacher by $5,000. The starting teacher pay will be going from $40,000 to $45,000. The adopted new scale is below.

The board is also currently looking at other staff raises for the upcoming school year. Recommendation for other staff raises will be considered with the approval of the budget in August.

2019-20 Pay Scale