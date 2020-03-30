SSISD Distance Learning District Wireless Options

The SSISD Distance Learning Program relies on students’ access to internet service to reap the full benefit of the program. The District is facilitating the following to ensure access for as many students as possible during this time:

Local Free Internet Opportunities – On the SSISD Distance Learning Program website, you can find FREE local internet options under the “Company Internet Offers” link. If you cannot access this link, you can call SSISD at 903-885-2153 and we can assist you.

Kajeet Hot Spots – The District is checking out Kajeet hot spots to students who need and can use them. Please let your teacher know if you believe that this could be an option for you.

Buses as Internet Hubs – The District is using WiFi-equipped buses as hubs for student use. Bus Hub WiFi will be available from 8:00 am – 8:00 pm at the following locations every day – Gerald Prim west parking lot located at 1000 Houston St. Students must be supervised by a parent/guardian at all times, and all Hub visitors must exercise sound social distancing protocols. It is recommended that you remain in your vehicle while using the WiFi. All SSISD Student Code of Conduct rules apply.

To access Bus Hub Wifi, your student can connect to “smart_bus” using the password “wildcats123.”

SSISD Facility Parking Lots as Internet Hubs – Student devices can access SSISD building WiFi from some parking locations in the district. You can find a map of WiFi accessible parking locations here. Parking lot hub WiFi will be available 8:00 am – 8:00 pm every day. Students must be supervised by a parent/guardian at all times, and all Hub visitors must exercise sound social distancing protocols. It is recommended that you remain in your vehicle while using the WiFi. All SSISD Student Code of Conduct rules apply. To access facility parking lot Wifi, use the applicable network identified at each campus location – networks.