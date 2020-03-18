" /> SSISD Emergency Board Meeting – EastTexasRadio.com
SSISD Emergency Board Meeting

41 mins ago

 

Sulphur Springs ISD school board held an emergency meeting on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in the Board Room of the SSISD Administration Building.

PUBLIC FORUM

No one requested to address the Board.

ACTION ITEMS

The Board approved a resolution referencing wage payments for SSISD employees during emergency school closing for the period of closure associated with the District’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

General Information

Sulphur Springs ISD will extend the suspension of normal district operations through Friday, April 10, to support our nation’s need to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19. We are coordinating with other school districts in the county and will announce any decisions on whether there is a need to extend suspension further by April 9.

