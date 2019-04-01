cypress basin hospice
Hess Lay-Z-Boy Recliner Header
Morrell banner
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Momentum Motorsports Job Openings

SSISD Kindergarten Roundup

52 mins ago

 

631 Connally Street

Sulphur Springs, TX 75482

903.885.2153 ext. 1107

 

Kindergarten Round-up begins

April 1st for the 2019-2020 school year!

 

Children residing within SSISD and who will be 5 years old by September 1, 2019, are eligible to attend Kindergarten at one of our four primary campuses.

Sulphur Springs ISD will be hosting Kindergarten registration in the Administration Board Room

 April 1 – April 5 from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm daily.

Here’s how to register during the times listed above:

  • Bring your child with you so that we may administer Universal screening for placement.
  • Bring all required and/or applicable documents (listed below):
    • Proof of residency within the district ( e.g., current utility bill, rent/lease agreement)
    • Parent or Legal Guardian’s Photo ID
    • Child’s Official Birth Certificate
    • Child’s Social Security Card
    • Child’s Up-to-Date Immunization Record
    • ‘s Notes Concerning Allergy/Health Needs
    • Custodial Documents or Court Orders, if applicable.
  • Complete the online registration process via Skyward (our friendly staff will be available to assist those in need).

 

NOTES:

  • Bilingual/ESL Education Department will be on campus with applications for the 2019-2020 Two-Way Dual Language Enrichment Program.
  • Administration will be available to distribute primary campus assignment based on residency within the school district.

 

We look forward to seeing you!

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     