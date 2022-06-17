SSISD Registration

They set dates for new students who did not attend Sulphur Springs ISD at the end of the 2021-2022 school year and who will be enrolling in Sulphur Springs High School for the fall semester to register for the 2022-2023 school year.

July 1-21 Online Registration

Sometime between July 1 and July 21, go to www.ssisd.net, scroll to New Student Registration, then fill in the parent information for login. Then, log in and fill in all sections for the student.

The student’s name and all information MUST match the student’s birth certificate and Social Security card.

Save each section and move to the next until you fill in all forms.

Family 1 – List the parent/guardian the student lives with most of the time.

Family 1 – Only list two parents/guardians. Do not list brothers, sisters, or others here.

Family 2 – Only list if there is another parent with whom the student does not live.

Example: Family 1 – Mom – Barbara Bush & Stepfather George Bush at 1234 Capital Street, Sulphur Springs, Texas Family 2 – Father – Ronald Ragan & Stepmother – Susan Ragan at 1234 Livewell Street, Dallas, Texas

You must bring a power of attorney to the school if the student lives with anyone other than a parent listed on the birth certificate or court order.

You can list all other contacts in emergency contacts.

Be sure to click submit at the end.

July 25-29, 2022 Documents & Scheduling

After the electronic information is complete, bring the following documents to Mrs. Sharp in the front office at SSHS anytime between 8:00 to 11:00 am or 1:00 to 3:00 pm July 25-29, 2022, to complete the registration process and see the counselor for a class schedule.

An unofficial transcript from your previous school, SSHS administration notes, is essential.

Copy of Birth Certificate

Copy of Social Security Card

Proof of Residency

15-16, Laptop Pick Up

New students, report to the SSHS Charge Lounge at the Library sometime between 8:00 and 11:00 am or 1:00 to 3:30 pm Aug. 15 or Aug. 16 to pick up/check out your laptop for the year.

SSHS administration notes that these dates are important. Specific employees are at the school to serve students during those dates and times. On other days as staff report for duty this summer, the employees will be in various training and back-to-school meetings, thus unavailable.