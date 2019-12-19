SSISD Special Session Today

The Sulphur Springs Independent School District Board of Trustees will meet for a special session Thursday (Dec 19) at 5:15 pm to discuss two solar farm projects in Hopkins County.

The board will hold a public hearing to discuss:

Amending the agreement to designate a reinvestment zone for the Solemio Solar project, located south of Interstate 30 off Wildcat Way between County Road 1103 and State Highway 154 as the site has expanded to include an additional 213.588 acres. A reinvestment zone is a voluntary taxing entity created to fund improvements and encourage economic development;

Amending the application for a value limitation for school district maintenance and operations taxes on the Solemio Solar project. A value limitation places a cap on the amount of property taxes a school district can collect for maintenance and operations over a set period;

Designating a reinvestment zone for the Hopkins Energy LLC project, which will be located near Dike and will cover 2,962 acres; and

Applying for an appraised value limitation for school district maintenance and operations taxes on the Hopkins Energy LLC project.

Anyone interested in addressing the trustees during the public forum may attend the meeting, which is in the board room at the SSISD Administration Building at 631 Connally St.