SSISD – Sports

Congratulations to the following football players on being selected for Academic All-State Football Honors. It is a great accomplishment and well deserved for these guys. They took care of business on and off the field. I’m very proud of how they represented our football program.

Academic All-State (THSCA):

Wiley Bennett – 2nd Team

Alfredo Olavide – 2nd Team

Koben Wiley – 2nd Team

Landry Meskimen – Honorable Mention

Caden Davis – Honorable Mention

Raydon McCormack – Honorable Mention

Langston Bridges – Honorable Mention