SSISD – Sports

35 mins ago

Congratulations to the following football players on being selected for Academic All-State Football Honors. It is a great accomplishment and well deserved for these guys. They took care of business on and off the field. I’m very proud of how they represented our football program.

Academic All-State (THSCA): 

Wiley Bennett – 2nd Team 

Alfredo Olavide – 2nd Team 

Koben Wiley – 2nd Team 

Landry Meskimen – Honorable Mention 

Caden Davis – Honorable Mention 

Raydon McCormack – Honorable Mention 

Langston Bridges – Honorable Mention

