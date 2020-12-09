SSISD – Sports

Congratulations to the following football players on being selected for Academic All-State Football Honors. It is a great accomplishment and well deserved for these guys. They took care of business on and off the field. I’m very proud of how they represented our football program.
Academic All-State (THSCA):
Wiley Bennett – 2nd Team
Alfredo Olavide – 2nd Team
Koben Wiley – 2nd Team
Landry Meskimen – Honorable Mention
Caden Davis – Honorable Mention
Raydon McCormack – Honorable Mention
Langston Bridges – Honorable Mention