SSISD Two-Way Dual Language Program Sign-Up Deadline

The deadline for submitting your child’s application for the Two-Way Dual Language program is this Frida y, May 17th. Applications are available for student’s enrolling in Kindergarten the 2019-2020 school year. If you are interested in our Spanish immersion program, stop by the Administration Building, 631 Connally Street, or Travis Primary, 130 Garrison Street, to complete an application. For additional program information, please view the link below or contact the Dual Language/ESL Department at 903-885-2153 Ext. 1148.