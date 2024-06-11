Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
SSISD Welcomes New Principal At The Middle School

Sulphur Springs ISD announced that the SSISD Board of Trustees approved Josh Ross as Principal of Sulphur Springs Middle School at this evening’s Board meeting. Josh Ross has an extensive education background and comes to SSISD with a passion for leadership and student success. With 21 years in secondary education, Mr. Ross has been a CTE teacher, at-risk coordinator, coach, and assistant principal.

“I am very confident in the skills, background, and energy that Mr. Ross will bring to Sulphur  Springs ISD. His passion for education and excellence in leading is evident,” reported Dr.  Deana Steeber to the staff at SSMS.

Josh Ross is eagerly stepping into his new role as the Principal of SSMS. His enthusiasm is palpable as he looks forward to building strong relationships with  students, parents, staff, and the community. He is ready to hit the ground running, engaging in summer  tasks at SSMS and collaborating for the continued success of the school.

Please join us in welcoming Mr. Ross to the Wildcat family. We will update the community on upcoming opportunities to meet and greet Mr. Ross.

