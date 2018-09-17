SSPD Investigator Joining TSCRA As Special Ranger

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) announced a change for the association’s law enforcement presence in northeast Texas.

Earlier this year, Special Ranger Toney Hurley announced his departure, prompting a search for his replacement. The search culminated with the hiring of Bo Fox.

Fox brings 23 years of law enforcement experience to TSCRA, coming from the position of detective sergeant with the Sulphur Springs Police Department. In that role, he worked closely with TSCRA Special Rangers to investigate complex crimes and see them through successful prosecution. Not only does he contribute extensive experience in criminal investigation, but also a long family history in agriculture, making him an ideal fit for the position.

Fox will be based in Sulphur Springs, Texas. His district will cover 11 counties: Bowie, Camp, Cass, Delta, Franklin, Hopkins, Lamar, Morris, Rains, Red River and Titus.

TSCRA’s Special Rangers are an elite group of law enforcement officers who have extensive knowledge of the cattle industry and primarily investigate cattle theft and other agricultural crimes, though they are well-trained in all facets of law enforcement. In all, TSCRA has 30 Special Rangers stationed throughout Texas and Oklahoma who are commissioned through the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) or Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI).

The Special Rangers also oversee more than 80 TSCRA market inspectors who collect data, such as brands and other identifying marks on 4 to 5 million cattle sold at 100 Texas livestock markets each year. Market inspectors report their findings to TSCRA’s Fort Worth headquarters, where the information is entered into the nation’s largest brand recording and retrieval system. The database is a vital tool for law enforcement when investigating theft cases.

For contact information or to find Special Rangers in other counties, please visit tscra.org and click “Find Your Special Ranger.”