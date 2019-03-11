St. Patrick’s Day Fun

Luck isn’t needed to have fun on St. Patrick’s Day. Follow the recommendations of the travel experts at The GO Group, LLC to celebrate everything Irish! What started in 1724 by the Charitable Irish Society in Boston to honor Irish culture gained additional meaning when the British troops evacuated the city on March 17, 1776. Today, the oldest St. Patrick’s Day Parade in South Boston honors both Irish-American culture and the Evacuation day holiday. Thousands flock the city to for a parade, marching bands and family filled festivities.

The Nation’s capital brags that it hosts “the mother of all St. Patrick’s Day festivals”: Shamrock Fest. This year the fest will be held on March 23 at RFK Stadium with a day full of activities including carnival rides and more than 30 alternative rock bands.

Thousands will gather March 16 around the Chicago River to see the dieing of the River. The tradition started in 1961 when the local plumbers union dyed their coveralls “Irish green” to celebrate St. Paddy’s Day and the harmless solution was first dumped in the river in 1962. Afterward, revelers can watch the 63rd annual Parade downtown and participate in one of the many Shamrock Pub Crawls throughout the city.

San Diego hosts the largest St. Patrick’s Day celebration west of the Mississippi. ShamROCK fest in the Gaslamp district draws more than 20,000 people from across the US for an all-day party with Irish bands, green pints, and steppers. For over 25 years visitors have transformed this legendary holiday into a 6-block outrageous experience for the green at heart.

Savannah may not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of St. Patrick’s Day, but on March 17th expect over 300,000 people, bagpipe players, Shriners, decorated floats, and Irish dancers. In addition to the parade, there is a weekend-long fest, dance parties, more than 350 marching band performances, and even a fun run to work off the green beer.