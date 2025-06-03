STAAR Testing Will Continue

Despite the Texas House and Senate voicing their intent to end the STAAR testing system, it has somehow survived the state legislature. House Bill 4 would have replaced the STAAR tests with the norm tests administered at the beginning, middle, and end of the school year. The House and Senate were unable to reach an agreement in the conference committee on the second provision of House Bill 4. The Senate sought to grant the Texas Education Agency greater authority over the state’s A-through-F school accountability system. The House wanted that power to reside with the school districts and the legislature.

A pesar de que la Cámara de Representantes y el Senado de Texas han expresado su intención de poner fin al sistema de pruebas STAAR, de alguna manera ha sobrevivido a la legislatura estatal. El Proyecto de Ley 4 de la Cámara de Representantes habría reemplazado las pruebas STAAR con las pruebas estándar administradas al principio, mitad y final del año escolar. La Cámara de Representantes y el Senado no lograron llegar a un acuerdo en el comité de conferencia sobre la segunda disposición del Proyecto de Ley 4 de la Cámara de Representantes. El Senado buscó otorgar a la Agencia de Educación de Texas mayor autoridad sobre el sistema estatal de responsabilidad escolar de la A a la F. La Cámara de Representantes quería que ese poder residiera en los distritos escolares y la legislatura.