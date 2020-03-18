Stage Stores And COVID-19

Stage Stores Announces Adjusted Store Hours

HOUSTON (Mar 18, 2020) – The safety and health of our guests, associates, and store communities are our top priority.

To better support our associates, serve our customers and slow the spread of COVID-19, Stage Stores, and our family of brands (Gordmans, Bealls, Goodys, Palais Royal, Peebles, and Stage) has adjusted our store operating hours. Until further notice, our reduced store hours are as follows:

· Monday-Saturday 10:00 am until 6:00 pm

· Sunday 12:00 pm until 6:00 pm

Additionally, in compliance with local government orders to shut down all non-essential businesses, as well as other location-based factors, select stores are temporarily closed and will not re-open until circumstances improve.

Our new store openings continued as planned yesterday (Mar 17). However, we postponed the new store openings scheduled for Tuesday (Mar 31). We canceled events planned in conjunction with store openings, such as ribbon-cutting ceremonies.

In addition to our new store hours, we are taking the following actions to help keep our guests and associates healthy:

· Increasing the frequency of store cleanings, paying particular attention to frequently touched objects and surfaces such as register counters, shopping carts, door handles, restrooms, etc.;

· Reminding our associates of their training on illness prevention;

· Advising all employees to stay home if they are not feeling well, or if circumstances might advise them to do so, to seek medical attention if they have symptoms.

We also encourage our guests everywhere to take the extra precautions necessary to safeguard their health and the health of others. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and work with public health authorities as required. We will keep you informed of our approach changes and will continue to post updates on stage.com and gordmans.com.

We look forward to serving guests in our stores.