A standoff that began Wednesday morning with Leonard Police and Fannin County Deputies ended peacefully with the suspect in custody. A court had charged Jeromy Spearman with manslaughter after the fatal shooting of another man on a hunting trip. He had a court appearance scheduled for sentencing but left the building and went home. Spearman eventually left his house during the standoff but only made it about a mile from home on an ATV before they took him into custody.