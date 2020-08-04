Stars Drop Opener, Mavs and Rangers Back in Action Today

Stars show promise despite losing to Vegas. Sports brought to you by RENO TIRE AND SERVICE CENTER.

In their first game in nearly five months the Dallas Stars rode an emotional roller coaster. Vegas took the lead a minute into the game only to see Dallas score three times in a five minutes during the 2nd.

Leading 3-1 heading to the fourth, Dallas surrendered four unanswered goals to lose 5-3. Joe Pavelski, Jamie Oleksiak and Corey Perry all scored for Dallas in the game, and Ben Bishop had 28 saves.

The NFL determined that players must opt out of the coming season by Thursday at 3 p.m. local time according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The league and NFLPA recently agreed to revised terms for the collective bargaining agreement in order to stage the 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic. Players were supposed to have a full week after the two sides finalized an agreement to decide whether they’ll play in 2020.

The NFL and players’ association signed the revised CBA on Monday night.

According to several people speaking anonymously the Big 12 will permit its teams to play one non-conference football game this year to go along with their nine league contests as plans for the pandemic-altered season continued to fall into place. The conference is still preparing an official announcement.

The Dallas Mavericks will play the Sacramento Kings today at 1:30. So far Dallas has played two close games and lost them. In both games Dallas held a double digit lead before losing.

And the Rangers are back in action tonight on 1490am and 96.3fm KPLT. Texas will be at division leading Oakland for an 8:10 first pitch. Lance Lynn will be on the mound for the Rangers.