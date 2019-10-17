Stars Lose Again Plus Lions Head to Stephenville in Today’s Sports Update

The Dallas Stars lost another game last night. The Stars have won 1 game in their first 8 games and they only have 3 points in the standings. This coming after a 3-2 loss at Columbus last night.

Joe Pavelski netted his first goal as a Star. Alexander Radulov has two assists. Prior to the game management said they are not looking to make a coaching change at this time. Dallas plays at Pittsburgh on Friday night.

First place is on the line in Arlington this Sunday night as the Philadelphia Eagles play the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas is coming off three straight losses in which the team has yet to score a touchdown in the first half of any of those games. Kickoff is set for 7:20 on NBC.

The No. 20 Texas A&M University-Commerce football team hits the road this weekend for another highly anticipated and important Battle for the President’s Cup, taking on No. 4-ranked Tarleton State University this Saturday. Commerce comes in with a 5-1 record while Tarleton is 6-0. Kickoff from Stephenville is at 6pm.

And game 4 of the ALCS was rained out. That game will be played tonight in New York.