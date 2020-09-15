Stars Return To Cup Finals For First time In 20 Years Plus MLB Post-Season Arlington Plans In Today’s Sports

A win was 20 years in the making. Sports brought to you by RENO TIRE AND SERVICE CENTER.

For the first time since 2000, the Dallas Stars are the Western Conference Champions. Denis Gurianov scored on a one-timer during a power play 3:36 into overtime for the Stars As they defeated Vegas 3–2 in game five. Dallas took the series 4–1.

Down 2–0 in the third period, Dallas got goals from Jamie Benn and Joel Kiviranta in the final 10 minutes of the game to tie it and send it to overtime. Dallas will await the winner of Tampa Bay and the New York Islanders. Tampa leads that series 3–1.

Volleyball in the Red River Valley tonight includes Prairiland at Commerce. Detroit travels to Rivercrest while Paris hosts Van.

The 2020 Major League Baseball campaign might not be played entirely without fans after all, not once the postseason rolls around.

MLB is slated to stage the last three rounds of the 2020 playoffs at neutral sites. Though there has been no formal announcement, the American League Championship Series is reportedly scheduled to take place at the San Diego Padres’ home ballpark of Petco Park. Simultaneously, the National League Championship Series and World Series will be at Globe Life Field, the Texas Rangers’ new stadium. The postseason plan is reportedly awaiting union approval.

Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch will miss 6–8 weeks per reports after suffering a fractured collarbone in Sunday night’s loss to the Rams.

The Texas Rangers will start a series in Houston tonight at 1490 AM and 96.3 FM KPLT. Pregame is at 6:30, with the first pitch at 7:10.