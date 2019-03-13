Stars Win, Beasley Gone Plus High School Notes in Today’s Sports Update

Area Softball scores from last night. Chisum defeated Cooper 6–1. Rivercrest took care of Detroit 17–5 and North Lamar knocked off Mt. Pleasant 11–1. Karsyn Iltis and Jaycie Hall each had home runs while Ashlyn Reavis has a double for North Lamar.

The lone baseball game was a wild one as Chisum beat Cooper 14–12. The Prairiland Patriots moved their game with Winnsboro to tonight at Chisum High School. While Paris and Pittsburg cancelled their game. No make up date has been announced.

Four members of the Women’s Powerlifting Team at North Lamar High School earned medals at the regional meet and two will go on to compete at state. In their respective weight classes, Desiree Fendley placed first and advanced to state, Emma Doyal placed second and advance to state, Kamry Oliver placed third and Mara Leonard placed fourth. The state powerlifting meet is March 15 in Waco, Texas. The girls’ powerlifting coach is Katie Emeyabbi.

Texas A&M University-Commerce softball player Emily Otto has been named Lone Star Conference Pitcher of the Week. It is the third time this season Otto has been named LSC Pitcher of the Week, and the fourth time in her career.

The sophomore ace picked up three wins, starting all three games in the circle against ENMU. She had an ERA of just 0.47, surrendering just seven hits and one run in 15.0 innings. She held hitters to a .140 average, striking out 15 batters against only two walks.

The Stars shut out the Sabres 2–0 last night. Ben Bishop now has three consecutive shutouts. And the Mavs fell to San Antonio 112–105 despite Jalen Brunson finishing with 34 points.

The Buffalo Bills intend to sign former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley and former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver John Brown. Beasley will sign a four-year contract worth $29 million with $14.4 million guaranteed at signing. Brown will receive a three-year, $27 million deal.

Former Houston Texans safety Tyrann Mathieu intends to sign a three-year, $42 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. Mathieu, 26, joined the Texans on a one-year, $7 million deal last offseason after he was released by the Arizona Cardinals just before the start of the new NFL year. He had been drafted by Arizona in 2013.

The NY Giants have agreed to trade Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns in a blockbuster deal that sends the star receiver out of New York less than a year after he signed a massive contract with the team.

The Giants will receive the Browns’ first-round pick in 2019 (No. 17 overall), their second third-round pick this year (95th overall) and safety Jabrill Peppers for Beckham.

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Latavius Murray intends to sign a four-year, $14.4 million deal with the New Orleans Saints, Tuesday, spelling the end of the Mark Ingram era in the Big Easy. Murray thanked the Vikings for his time with the team in an Instagram post Tuesday.

Linebacker C.J. Mosley is expected to sign a five-year, $85 million deal with the New York Jets that has $51 million guaranteed. The Jets reshaped their linebacking corps for new defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, adding Mosley and Anthony Barr, who have eight Pro Bowl appearances between them. The total cost will be approximately $32 million per year.

Linebacker Terrell Suggs, the longtime face of the Baltimore Ravens’ defense, is leaving for a one-year, $7 million deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

If you’re heading to the ballpark to see the Texas Rangers play, they are selling a two-pound chicken tender called the Fowl Pole. It comes with its own carrying case and a bed of fries for $27.50