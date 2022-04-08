Starting The Week With Storms Again

On the storm’s southeastern and warmer side, expect severe thunderstorms to unfold at the start of next week. All facets of severe weather, ranging from high winds, hail, flash flooding, and tornadoes, are likely in an outbreak from Monday to Friday. Severe thunderstorms could even extend from near the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes from Tuesday to Thursday.

An area of roughly 50-100 miles over parts of the northern Plains and Upper Midwest may separate severe thunderstorm and tornado watches and warnings with a winter storm and blizzard watch.

Because this storm could become robust, warm and humid air is likely to be pulled 1,000 miles to the north of the Gulf of Mexico. It means that while people in Dallas, Oklahoma City, and New Orleans will need to monitor the severe weather situation next week, residents of Omaha, Nebraska, Chicago, and Detroit may need to pay close attention to their respective forecasts.