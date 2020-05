Citing significant economic uncertainty, Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and House Speaker Dennis Bonnen have directed state agencies to cut budgets by five percent. The three wrote a letter to the State Agency Board, Appellate Court Justices and Judges, as well as leaders of higher education institutions, with directives to identify ways to reduce their budgets. Excluded from budget cuts are Emergency Management, State Health Services, Workforce Commission, Military Department and DPS.