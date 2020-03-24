" /> State Art Competition To Use Electronic Judging – EastTexasRadio.com
State Art Competition To Use Electronic Judging

3 hours ago

Twenty students from North Lamar High School competed in the Visual Arts Scholastic Event in February.  Twenty of the entries earned superior ratings with seven receiving a perfect score.
North Lamar High School sophomore Kelsey Beach will compete at the state VASE competition that will use an electronic judging process due to COVID-19.

 

Paris, Texas, March 24, 2020 – On Saturday, February 22, art students from North Lamar High School traveled to Region 8 Service Center in Pittsburg, Texas, to compete in the Visual Arts Scholastic Event (VASE). Twenty students competed with a total of 30 art pieces entered. Twenty of the entries earned a medal with a superior rating of a 4. Of those superior ratings, seven received a perfect score.

Kelsey Beach was selected to compete in the state event with her painting entitled Draining.  Due to COVID-19, the state VASE competition will use an electronic judging process.  It was originally to be held at San Marcos High School.  No teachers, students or state VASE staff will work onsite.

“It was a fantastic day and as always the students from North Lamar High School set an outstanding example and represented the school with pride,” said NLHS art instructor Brandi Peel.

