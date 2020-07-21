" /> State Comptroller’s Office Predicting Shortfall in Upcoming Budget – EastTexasRadio.com
State Comptroller’s Office Predicting Shortfall in Upcoming Budget

4 mins ago

 


Photo by Stuart Seeger

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is now projecting a deficit of more than $4-billion dollars for the state’s upcoming budget based on the coronavirus shutdown and the volatile oil and gas industry. Hegar broke the bad news to Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, House Speaker Dennis Bonnen and members of the legislative budget board. Hegar also warned lawmakers that in the coming months, some economic indicators will establish new records for rates of growth, but those records will be on the back of this year’s unprecedented declines.

