This weekend, officials with the State Fair of Texas plan on tweaking the Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru because of complaints about long lines last Saturday. A State Fair spokeswoman says some people reported waiting in line for up to five hours. Some cars reportedly ran out gas. The $99 per person price includes a selection of favorite Fair foods including Fletcher’s corny dogs, Jack’s French Fries, Stiffler’s Fried Oreos, cotton candy, Pioneer kettle corn and soft drinks and water.