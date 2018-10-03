State Fair Of Texas Announces The 2018 Pride Of Texas Award Recipient

By KARISSA CONDOIANIS

During the 2018 Opening Ceremony, State Fair of Texas President, Mitchell Glieber, presented a deserving individual with the third annual Pride of Texas Award. The Pride of Texas Award recognizes an individual or group whose accomplishments have made all Texans proud; in 2016, the inaugural award honored the Dallas Police Department, following the tragedies of the July 7 ambush; in 2017, the Fair recognized the Coast Guard for their heroic relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

This year, the State Fair team believes Linda Perryman Evans embodies everything the “Pride of Texas” title stands for with her significant contributions to Texas and the Fair Park community.

“Linda Perryman Evans and the Meadows Foundation have impacted lives of countless Texans across the Lone Star State with her hard work, generosity, and kindness,” said Glieber. “This award will continue be presented each year to an individual or group that has demonstrated the qualities that Texans are known best for: loyalty, friendliness, commitment, courage and perhaps most of all, pride.”

The organization that Linda heads, the Meadows Foundation, has made a massive impact on the Lone Star State. Since its beginning in 1948, the Meadows Foundation has committed more than $1.2 billion in charitable grants, touching all 254 counties in Texas. Of that $1.2 billion, approximately 73% was awarded during Linda’s 25 years as president and CEO.

The Meadows Foundation mission is to assist people and institutions of Texas to improve the quality and circumstances of life for themselves and future generations. What could be more Texan than that?

One of those Texas institutions that has been fortunate to receive support from the Foundation over many years is our home, Fair Park. Linda has always had a big heart when it comes to Fair Park and all of the institutions that call Fair Park home. All of the citizens who have visited Fair Park are beneficiaries of the Meadows Foundation’s generosity. Over the years, the Meadows Foundation has contributed more than $11 million to projects designed to improve Fair Park, and Linda herself has committed countless hours of personal time in providing critical leadership planning to help advance Fair Park.

After serving more than 40 years with the Foundation, the last 25 as president, Linda recently announced her upcoming retirement. Although we know that she will continue to have an active role in the Foundation and will continue to serve in many philanthropic roles throughout the city, we thank her for all that she has done for Fair Park, the city of Dallas, and the entire state of Texas.

