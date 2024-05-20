State Fair of Texas Unveils 2024 Commemorative Theme Art, “24 Days of Fun”

DALLAS – May 15, 2024 – A long-standing tradition in the hearts of many Texans, the State Fair of Texas has been known for its larger-than-life exhibition, offering a wide variety of shows, exhibits, shopping, rides, games, and especially food. As a 24-day event, what better year than 2024 to celebrate all these things with our “24 Days of Fun” commemorative theme art? For 138 years, we have celebrated all things Texan here at the Most Texan Place on Earth, and this year, we pay homage with 24 ways the Fair is fun for everyone. Whether you’re rooting for your team, watching fireworks, petting a goat, or sharing fried food with your friends, the opportunities for fun are endless at the State Fair of Texas.

Every corn dog fried, every light bulb switched on throughout the Midway, and every Chevy Main Stage sound check leads to one end goal: creating 24 days of incredible memories for each fairgoer who comes to celebrate with us. It’s those special fun-filled memories that bring guests back year after year, creating traditions that are unique and different but equally magical to each of us. We pride ourselves on being a place where folks from all walks of life can leave their stress and worries outside the gates and gather to enjoy all the blissful fun the Lone Star State has to offer, from rodeos and museums to dinosaurs and thrilling rides, there’s no limit to the fun you’ll have at the State Fair of Texas this year. Whether you’re coming for one day or all 24, the 2024 State Fair of Texas, themed “24 Days of Fun” will be one to remember by all.

Inspired by some of our fairgoers’ most popular Fair traditions, this year’s commemorative theme art highlights “24 Days of Fun,” which came to life in a series of images that we think everyone can relate to. From pigs to blue ribbons to marionettes and turkey legs, Big Tex’s truck is full and amusingly overflowing with elements from our list of 24 Fair traditions. The unforgettable memories we make at the Fair stay with us long after we leave the lights of the Fair in our trails. In this way, each of us takes home a haul of experiences. When Big Tex leaves his hospitality post at the end of the Fair each year, we like to think he takes a new haul of memories with him, too. And how would he transport them? In the back of his pickup truck of course, in true Texas fashion.

“This year’s commemorative theme art encapsulates all the fun that is to be had during our 24-day exhibition. With so many things to choose from, the possibilities are endless as we strive to provide the most well-rounded lineup here at the Most Texan Place on Earth,” said Mitchell Glieber, State Fair of Texas president. “All those who walk through our gates have something that they all head straight towards, whether that’s Big Tex, their favorite concessions stand, the livestock barns, or even riding our iconic Texas Star Ferris Wheel, you are either partaking in tradition or making new ones with us. We are excited to welcome you all to the 2024 State Fair of Texas.”

Every day of the State Fair offers hundreds of opportunities to make memories with the people you cherish the most. We welcome you to “24 Days of Fun” here at the Most Texan Place on Earth to celebrate the 2024 theme starting September 27 and running through October 20 at historic Fair Park in Dallas, may the fun never end. “24 Days of Fun” merchandise is now available at BigTex.com/Store. More information on season passes and tickets for the 2024 Fair will be available next month; sign up to be a Big Tex Insider and be the first to know.