State Fair of Texas Unveils 2025 Commemorative Theme Art, “Texas Shines Bright”

DALLAS – May 14, 2025 – There is so much to see and do at the State Fair of Texas, but for this year’s Commemorative Art, “Texas Shines Bright,” we decided to step back and focus our spotlight on our Texan ambassador. For more than 70 years, Big Tex has stood proud and tall in the heart of the Most Texan Place on Earth: The State Fair of Texas. From the heel of his boot to the tip of his hat, he stands at 55 feet tall, but in our minds, he looms larger than life. A giant cowboy with an even bigger heart, he embodies everything admirable about the Lone Star State and its residents. With a friendly smile, a genuine wave, and a hospitable catchphrase – “Howdy, folks!” – Big Tex is a beacon of goodwill and resilience. Big Tex is a gentle giant, one who inspires us all to be kind, have fun, and show the world what it means to truly be Texan.

Capturing the awe-inspiring experience of standing at the base of Big Tex Circle and marveling up at Big Tex himself was a challenge we were up for. This was also our opportunity to show Big Tex outside of the fairgrounds, but still showcase his friendly nature. We believe Big Tex belongs to all Texans, so what does it look like to have Big Tex walking through the state of Texas? Is he as tall as we imagine him to be? Yes!

One hand waves, and one outstretched hand ushers guests from far and wide to the fairgrounds. Big Tex is known for his recognizable stance, but what else could he do with his enormous hands? Could he give an armadillo a high-five? Could he pick a bushel of Texas wildflowers? Could he offer a helping hand? In this year’s commemorative art, we wanted to envision Big Tex being so tall that he could pluck a star from the sky. Or in other words, he could hold the “lone star” of the state in the palm of his hands, shining a light down on us all.

From the plateaus of West Texas to the Pineywoods of East Texas, this year’s commemorative art uses landscape and natural elements to represent the variety of our state, with a special nod to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the Fair’s home. A closer look around Big Tex reveals fun nods to the Texan experience, both urban and rural. Towering above it all is our favorite cowboy, planting himself deep within the heart of Texas but forever reaching out for new friends and new possibilities.

If Big Tex represents the best of Texans, then his beaming smile and the brightness of his welcoming spirit embody the Fair itself. After all, the State Fair of Texas is the Most Texan Place on Earth, so that same good-natured light is alive across the fairgrounds each and every year here at Fair Park. And at the center of it all, standing tall and shining bright, is Big Tex, encouraging us all to reach for the stars.

“Each year, the State Fair of Texas tells a story of pride, tradition, and the unmistakable spirit of our great state. With this year’s commemorative art, “Texas Shines Bright,” we set out to celebrate the heart of that story on the fairgrounds, Big Tex. He’s more than a symbol. He’s a towering tribute to everything we love about Texas and unshakable hospitality. This artwork is a heartfelt tribute to the Lone Star State, its people, and our legendary cowboy, who reminds us all to dream big, stand tall, and shine bright,” said Mitchell Glieber, State Fair of Texas president.

We welcome you to join us here at the Most Texan Place on Earth to celebrate the 2025 theme “Texas Shines Bright,” starting September 26 and running through October 19 at historic Fair Park in Dallas. Merchandise is now available at BigTex.com/Store. More information on season passes and tickets for the 2025 Fair will be available next month; sign up to be a Big Tex Insider and be the first to know.