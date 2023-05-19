Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
State Legislature Update

 

Texas State Capitol

Texas will soon become the largest state in the nation to ban gender-affirming care for minors under a bill sent to Gov. Greg Abbott for a signature. Abbott has previously ordered child welfare officials to investigate such treatment as abuse.

Texas Public Radio is reporting that a bill that would bar people from making anonymous reports of child abuse to the statewide abuse and neglect hotline is nearing  passage in the state legislature. According to the Children’s Advocacy Centers of Texas, 12,000 people made anonymous claims of child abuse to the statewide hotline. Only 1,000 of those were found to be accurate.

