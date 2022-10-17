State Loop 286 Night Closure

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials issued a travel advisory today to inform the traveling public about a planned night-time closure of a portion of State Loop 286 around Paris, Texas.

The overnight closure will occur from Oct. 17 through Oct. 28, but the roadway will be reopened for through traffic during daytime hours. The night closure is necessary for workers to make repairs to the railroad bridge overpass that crosses over the loop near the Campbell Soup facility, officials said.

Travelers traveling west on State Loop 286 will be routed around this night-time work zone by way of a signed detour at US 271 and the loop, officials said.

Motorists who frequently travel in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also be prepared to follow a detour route around this area, and should avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.